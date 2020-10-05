Malpractice lawyer indicted on charges of extortion

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland malpractice attorney, saying he threatened to launch a campaign…

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland malpractice attorney, saying he threatened to launch a campaign to embarrass the University of Maryland Medical System if it didn’t pay him $25 million.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 72-year-old Stephen L. Snyder of Miami Beach, Florida, is charged with attempted extortion and interstate travel and use of an interstate facility to carry on unlawful activity.

According to an eight-count indictment, Snyder attempted in 2018 to obtain $25 million from UMMS for himself by threatening the system and its organ transplant program.

