Lung Association cites health benefits of electric vehicles

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland could save up to 100 lives and $1.3 billion in public health benefits in 2050 by transitioning to all-electric vehicles over the next 30 years, according to a recent “Road to Clean Air” report from the American Lung Association.

As of September, there were 15,516 electric vehicles registered in Maryland, according to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.

Kevin Stewart, director of environmental health at the American Lung Association, said that the key to this plan is to lay out the infrastructure, such as transitioning to more public transportation and having legal and economic incentives to encourage electric vehicle use.

