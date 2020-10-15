Hogan names new chief of staff

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has named Amelia Chasse Alcivar as his new chief of staff.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has named a new chief of staff. The governor said Amelia Chasse Alcivar will move into the post Oct. 26. Keiffer Mitchell has been serving in an acting capacity. He will continue as chief legislative officer and take on an expanded role as a senior counselor. Chasse Alcivar was Hogan’s communication’s director from 2018 until last year, when she left to be communications director for the Republican Governors Association. She also served as Hogan’s deputy communications director. In August, Hogan’s previous chief of staff Roy McGrath resigned after he received a six-figure severance package from a quasi-government agency before he moved to the governor’s office.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.