Gambling companies spend more than $2M on sports betting ads

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gambling companies have spent more than $2 million trying to persuade Maryland voters to approve sports betting.

The Baltimore Sun reports that DraftKings and FanDuel have about $486,000 left of the $2.75 million they’ve put into a group called “Vote Yes on Question 2.”

That’s according to campaign finance reports filed Friday.

Most of that money has gone into TV, radio and online advertising and direct mail campaigns.

Meanwhile, the state’s casinos and the Maryland Jockey Club have been busy offering free on-site advertising, social media and mailings for a group in favor of sports betting that they’re calling “Fund Our Future.”

