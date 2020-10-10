Anne Arundel Co. rep to head Maryland Senate Republicans

The Senate Republican Caucus on Saturday elected Sen. Bryan Simonaire, of Anne Arundel County, as minority leader. The caucus also elected Sen. Michael Hough as minority whip. Simoniare has served in the Senate since 2007.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republicans in the Maryland Senate have elected new leadership.

Hough’s district includes parts of Frederick and Carroll counties. He has served in the Senate since 2015, after serving a term in the Maryland House of Delegates. Democrats hold a 32-15 advantage in the 47-member state Senate. Simonaire says Senate President Bill Ferguson has shown a genuine willingness to work with all senators, and that the GOP caucus looks forward to working with him.

