Teen, adult relative drown while fishing in Maryland river

The Associated Press

September 8, 2020, 7:31 AM

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (AP) — Maryland Natural Resources Police say a teenager and an adult relative drowned while fishing in a river.

The agency said the 37-year-old man and the 15-year-old boy walked into the Patuxent River near Greenwell State Park’s kayak launch on Monday and may have dropped from an offshore ledge.

The two were found at around noon.

Spokeswoman Lauren Moses says they were pulled out of the river in St. Mary’s County, but could not be revived. The relatives were from Montgomery Village. They were not immediately identified.

