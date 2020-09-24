Restaurant association calls for looser restrictions

BALTIMORE — The Restaurant Association of Maryland says the governor’s recent order to expand indoor dining capacity to 75% doesn’t…

BALTIMORE — The Restaurant Association of Maryland says the governor’s recent order to expand indoor dining capacity to 75% doesn’t do enough.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that struggling restaurants are still unable to pack their dining rooms because of distancing regulations.

Marshall Weston, the association’s president, wants the Maryland Department of Health to allow restaurants to install physical barriers between tables and booths.

The barriers would allow restaurants to skirt the mandate requiring six-feet of distance between parties.

Currently, every other indoor booth cannot be used. And the state health department currently allows for plexiglass or other barriers in outdoor booth seating, but not indoors.

Fall is approaching.

