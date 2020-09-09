CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. added to NY travel advisory list | Arlington Cemetery reopens | AstraZeneca vaccine study paused | Latest coronavirus test results
Proposed bill would give ‘hero pay’ to hospital workers

The Associated Press

September 9, 2020, 2:11 AM

BALTIMORE — A Maryland representative is proposing federal legislation that would award “hero” pay to hospital workers out in front of the battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reports Democratic Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger of the state’s Second Congressional District is proposing the plan.

A news release from his office on Tuesdau says the plan would provide hazard pay to doctors, nurses, specialists and non-medical staffs in hospitals such as custodians who work in close proximity to COVID-19 patients within federally-designated virus hotspots.

It’s not immediately clear how much workers would receive or where funding for the plan would come from.

