Proposed bill would give ‘hero pay’ to hospital workers

BALTIMORE — A Maryland representative is proposing federal legislation that would award “hero” pay to hospital workers out in front of the battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reports Democratic Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger of the state’s Second Congressional District is proposing the plan.

A news release from his office on Tuesdau says the plan would provide hazard pay to doctors, nurses, specialists and non-medical staffs in hospitals such as custodians who work in close proximity to COVID-19 patients within federally-designated virus hotspots.

It’s not immediately clear how much workers would receive or where funding for the plan would come from.

