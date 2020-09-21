Maryland’s unemployment website update creates frustration

A new version of Maryland’s unemployment insurance portal created frustration among claimants who said they were unable to file their claims upon its launch before the issue was later resolved.

The Baltimore Sun reported the technical glitches happened Sunday with the launch of BEACON 2.0. It’s not clear how many people were affected.

A Maryland Labor Department spokesperson says the problem was resolved by the software vendor later on Sunday.

Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson told lawmakers on Thursday that staff would be testing the portal before it went live, and would delay the launch if anything seemed problematic.

