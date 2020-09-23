Maryland Senate panel begins police reform hearings

A Maryland Senate panel has started three days of hearings on police reforms.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Senate panel has started three days of hearings on police reforms.

The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee started discussing 15 reform measures on Tuesday that they plan to take up in the legislative session in January.

Democrats say it’s important to act at a historic time, but Republicans say all 15 measures are sponsored by Democrats, and they weren’t asked to submit legislation.

Police reform already has emerged as a priority issue in Maryland in the aftermath of protests around the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

