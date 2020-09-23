CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
Maryland Senate panel begins police reform hearings

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 2:21 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Senate panel has started three days of hearings on police reforms.

The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee started discussing 15 reform measures on Tuesday that they plan to take up in the legislative session in January.

Democrats say it’s important to act at a historic time, but Republicans say all 15 measures are sponsored by Democrats, and they weren’t asked to submit legislation.

Police reform already has emerged as a priority issue in Maryland in the aftermath of protests around the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

