Maryland panel seeks discipline against ex-prosecutor

The Associated Press

September 15, 2020, 4:20 PM

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Maryland commission has asked the courts to discipline or fine a former prosecutor for allegedly withholding evidence in a double slaying nearly 40 years ago.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission is seeking action against former Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly.

Memorial Day 1981, police found Diane Becker, 21, stabbed and beaten to death with a bottle.  Police found her boyfriend, Joseph Hudson, a popular local disc jockey, shot to death. Cassilly prosecuted John Norman Huffington for the murders.

The Attorney Grievance Commission alleges Cassilly intentionally suppressed reports and letters that found fault with a portion of the forensic evidence.

