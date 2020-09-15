RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Maryland individual health insurance rates drop again

The Associated Press

September 15, 2020, 5:21 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Individual health insurance rates in Maryland under the Affordable Care Act are dropping for the third consecutive year.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland Insurance Commissioner Kathleen Birrane has approved an average 11.9% premium rate decrease for individual insurance plans with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2021.

The cumulative three-year impact is a rate decrease of 31.4%, compared to 2018 premiums.

The Hogan administration says the lower rates reflect the impact of the State Reinsurance Program.

It helped stabilize the individual health insurance market after years of major premium increases.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

