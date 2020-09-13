Maryland crabmeat pickers hit hard by COVID-19 this summer

Health officials say 50 crabmeat pickers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore contracted COVID-19 this summer.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the outbreaks recorded by the Dorchester Department of Health sent one worker to the hospital, but did not result in any fatalities.

Workers’ rights advocates said a lack of personal protective equipment and a language barrier that kept workers from communicating their concerns to their employers contributed to the outbreaks.

Advocates also said some sick workers also believed they had to go back to work before they were ready.

