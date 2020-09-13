CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Maryland crabmeat pickers hit hard by COVID-19 this summer

The Associated Press

September 13, 2020, 1:15 PM

SALISBURY, Md. — Health officials say 50 crabmeat pickers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore contracted COVID-19 this summer.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the outbreaks recorded by the Dorchester Department of Health sent one worker to the hospital, but did not result in any fatalities.

Workers’ rights advocates said a lack of personal protective equipment and a language barrier that kept workers from communicating their concerns to their employers contributed to the outbreaks.

Advocates also said some sick workers also believed they had to go back to work before they were ready.

