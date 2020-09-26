CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 bill in Congress | No new COVID-19 deaths in Md. | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Maryland News » Maryland ban on foam…

Maryland ban on foam food containers to take effect

The Associated Press

September 26, 2020, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland law banning restaurants, schools and other food servers from using foam containers takes effect next week.

The Baltimore Sun reports Maryland will become the first state in the nation to ban polystyrene food containers when the law goes into effect on Thursday.

The law’s advocates say replacing containers made with fossil fuels with ones made from more sustainable materials will help reduce pollution and other harmful environmental impacts.

But restaurant owners complain that the ban is forcing them to find costly alternatives to foam when the COVID-19 pandemic is devastating the industry.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | Local News | Maryland News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up