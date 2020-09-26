Maryland ban on foam food containers to take effect

A Maryland law banning restaurants, schools and other food servers from using foam containers takes effect next week.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland law banning restaurants, schools and other food servers from using foam containers takes effect next week.

The Baltimore Sun reports Maryland will become the first state in the nation to ban polystyrene food containers when the law goes into effect on Thursday.

The law’s advocates say replacing containers made with fossil fuels with ones made from more sustainable materials will help reduce pollution and other harmful environmental impacts.

But restaurant owners complain that the ban is forcing them to find costly alternatives to foam when the COVID-19 pandemic is devastating the industry.

