Leading Maryland lawmakers rule out special session

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 6:18 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The leaders of the Maryland General Assembly say they don’t plan to hold a special session this year.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson made the announcement Wednesday night at an event organized by progressive groups who are urging lawmakers to convene.

Jones and Ferguson said lawmakers need more time to work on legislation. Ferguson also noted the uncertainty of elections in November.

When the General Assembly adjourned three weeks early due to the pandemic in March, leadership announced plans for a special session in May, but plans were canceled as cases of coronavirus increased.

The legislature is scheduled to convene in January for its regular 90-day session.

