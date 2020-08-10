CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Maryland rallies held against police brutality, for police

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 8:44 AM

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Nearly 150 people attended opposing marches in Maryland, with one supporting police officers and the other demonstrating against police brutality. The Capital Gazette reports the rallies happened near each other Sunday in Severna Park.

Over 100 protesters demonstrating against police brutality knelt for several minutes before the event to highlight the death of George Floyd.

A demonstrator with the opposing rally drove by the protesters as they were kneeling to shout insults at them.

Another demonstrator who attended the rally in support of police told the newspaper that he’s against police brutality but sees the Black Lives Matter movement as anti-American.

