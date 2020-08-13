Maryland officials warn gun dealers about phishing scams

Authorities in Maryland have issued an advisory about an apparent email phishing scam targeting firearms dealers in the state.

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have issued an advisory about an apparent email phishing scam targeting firearms dealers in the state.

Maryland State Police said it was issued after the Maryland State Police Licensing Division was notified Tuesday about emails received by at least two firearms dealers.

The emails had addresses that made it look like they were sent from employees of the licensing division.

The release says they also contain an attachment that has a computer virus. Officials say firearm dealers should verify the emails are coming from the correct address prior to opening them.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.