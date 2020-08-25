Maryland lawmakers hold hearing on payout to governor’s aide

Board members of a state agency say they didn't verify their former director's assertion that Gov. Larry Hogan approved of a six-figure payout to him when he left the position to become the governor's chief of staff.

One board member of the Maryland Environmental Service board member told lawmakers Tuesday that the board was between “a rock and a hard place” because Roy McGrath was headed for “a very powerful position.”

Hogan issued a statement before the legislature’s Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight that he didn’t approve the payout.

