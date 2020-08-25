CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Worry about pandemic pods | Va.'s utility shut-off moratorium | Va. lawmakers advance absentee voting measures | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Maryland News » Maryland lawmakers hold hearing…

Maryland lawmakers hold hearing on payout to governor’s aide

The Associated Press

August 25, 2020, 7:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Board members of a state agency say they didn’t verify their former director’s assertion that Gov. Larry Hogan approved of a six-figure payout to him when he left the position to become the governor’s chief of staff.

One board member of the Maryland Environmental Service board member told lawmakers Tuesday that the board was between “a rock and a hard place” because Roy McGrath was headed for “a very powerful position.”

Hogan issued a statement before the legislature’s Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight that he didn’t approve the payout.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up