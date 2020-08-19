Maryland applies for added federal unemployment benefits

Maryland has applied for a grant to provide an additional $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for state residents who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has applied for a grant to provide an additional $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for state residents who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Wednesday.

Those eligible would receive $300 a week in benefits retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1.

To qualify, they must be eligible for a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 and must re-certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration would fund the $300-per-week benefit, and Maryland would fulfill a 25% match through funding already paid to claimants in regular unemployment insurance benefits.

