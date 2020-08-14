Lawmakers call for hearings on severance for governor’s aide

Maryland lawmakers are calling for hearings into why Gov. Larry Hogan's new chief of staff received a six-figure severance package when he left his previous job at an idependent state agency.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers are calling for hearings into why Gov. Larry Hogan’s new chief of staff received a six-figure severance package when he left his job at an independent state agency to work in the governor’s office.

Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones said in a statement Friday morning it was “truly shocking” that Roy McGrath received a $233,647 payout from the Maryland Environmental Service’s board of directors.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the board approved the payout for McGrath’s voluntary departure in a private online meeting May 28, though the minutes don’t offer a reason for the payment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.