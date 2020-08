Harford schools don’t have enough laptops for online classes

Harford County Public Schools will not be issuing laptops to most of its elementary school students when school starts in September.

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Harford County Public Schools will not be issuing laptops to most of its elementary school students when school starts in September, even though schools are starting the semester with online classes for all students.

School system Superintendent Sean Bulson said Friday in a message to families that they don’t have enough laptops because of high demand and a manufacturing shortage.

As a result, computers will only be issued to those in fourth grade or higher.

Teachers in kindergarten through third grade will still conduct live, online classes “for any student who can access it.”

The school system hopes it will have more computers available by mid-October.

