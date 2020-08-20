Federal lawsuit: Maryland inmates allege virus rules ignored

TOWSON, Md. — Multiple Maryland inmates have filed federal lawsuits alleging a leak spilled sewage into cells for days and…

TOWSON, Md. — Multiple Maryland inmates have filed federal lawsuits alleging a leak spilled sewage into cells for days and that rules meant to protect against the coronavirus are being repeatedly ignored in state facilities.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Baltimore County inmates Keith Wiggins and Reginald Dorsey filed separate complaints in U.S. District Court last week.

Their allegations join those that were contained in several other federal lawsuits filed against the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Inmates are asking the court to address complaints staff has ignored social distancing orders, failed to provide protective equipment and denied inmates virus tests.

The corrections department director contends it has been following safety measures.

