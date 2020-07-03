CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Homecoming to go virtual this year | Rising cases in 40 of 50 states | Latest local COVID-19 test results
Report: Chesapeake Bay crab population remains healthy

The Associated Press

July 3, 2020, 2:42 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A new report says that blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are not being over harvested.

The Daily Press in Newport News reported Thursday that the bay’s blue crab population isn’t depleted and that there’s no need for any big changes in how many crabs watermen can catch.

The information comes from the Chesapeake Bay Program’s annual Blue Crab Advisory Report.

It was released on Wednesday.

The report said that crab numbers declined from 594 million last year to 405 million this year.

But the drop is in line with natural variation.

