Prosecutors: 2 teens indicted in death of 17-year-old girl

FREDERICK, Md. — A grand jury in Maryland has indicted two teens in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl last month.

The Frederick News-Post reports the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday announced the charges against the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl include first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Both suspects are in custody after they were denied bail during a hearing earlier this month.

A passerby found the body of Tykerria Katherine Dawson, of Hagerstown, on June 27 in a wooded area off a walking trail in Frederick.

Records show both suspects are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

