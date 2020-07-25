Prisoner, worker advocates worry about Maryland virus plan

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s prison system has received over 2 million pieces of personal protective equipment since the COVID-19 pandemic began,…

A union representative for government workers says workers and inmates go through so much PPE in buildings where social distancing is virtually impossible.

The state prison system says more 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed inside the prisons, with prisoners receiving a majority of the cases.

Eight prisoners and one correctional officer have died. The Baltimore Sun reported nearly 1,300 new overall cases in the state on Saturday, but also a record number of daily completed tests.

