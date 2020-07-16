Police: Maryland man made anti-Semitic slur during robbery

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Officials say a Maryland man accused of robbing four Jewish teenagers also made an anti-Semitic statement…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Officials say a Maryland man accused of robbing four Jewish teenagers also made an anti-Semitic statement during the confrontation with them.

Baltimore County Police announced the charges against Seneca Rice, 34, Tuesday.

Police say Rice was armed with a knife when he approached the boys outside a mall in Towson last week. Officials say the suspect demanded the victims’ belongings and fled the scene after the boys gave them to him.

WBAL-TV reports the victims also told police that the suspect had also stolen a yarmulke, a skullcap worn by Jewish men.

Rice is currently in custody in Baltimore City on unrelated charges.

