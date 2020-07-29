CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 150K coronavirus deaths | Why number of infections in Va. is considered low | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Maryland woman sentenced after 27 dead dogs found at home

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 6:38 AM

WESTMINISTER, Md. — A Maryland woman has been sentenced to prison for animal cruelty charges after 27 dogs were found dead and another 27 were discovered in poor condition inside a home she rented with her husband.

The Carroll County Times reports 56-year-old Laura Filler was sentenced to 33 years Tuesday, with all but seven years suspended.

Filler and her husband were arrested in April 2019 after animal control officers conducted a search of the home.

Her husband, John J. Roberts, was sentenced last year.

The judge says he’ll recommend Filler to a correctional center that serves inmates with mental health issues.

