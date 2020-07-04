Maryland officials explore vendors for November election

Officials in Maryland are evaluating companies that can print and mail ballots for the general election after a number of issues came up with the state’s current vendor during the primary season.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday the state Board of Elections has sent a report to Gov. Larry Hogan explaining what officials are doing to avoid similar issues in November.

The June 2 primary was the state’s first primarily mail-in election as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and problems arose across the state.

The newspaper reported the state’s contract with its current vendor runs through December.

