Maryland murder suspect apprehended in Rhode Island

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A suspect in a Maryland homicide has been apprehended in Rhode Island. State and federal officials say 22-year-old Diantae Williams was arrested in Newport at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Williams was named in a warrant issued June 11 charging him with first-degree murder, felony assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Police say Williams is wanted in connection with the May 30 shooting death of Christopher Markquell Smith in Edgewood, Maryland.

Marlyand authorities developed information that Williams had fled to Rhode Island after the shooting.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

