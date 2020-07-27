Maryland man missing, presumed drowned in Montana

EUREKA, Mont. (AP) — A Maryland man who played basketball at a Vermont college is missing and presumed drowned in…

EUREKA, Mont. (AP) — A Maryland man who played basketball at a Vermont college is missing and presumed drowned in a northwestern Montana Lake.

Lincoln County authorities say 18-year-old Mamadou N’Diaye jumped off a boat on the east side of Lake Koocanusa on July 24 and did not surface.

Officials say his body as not been located.

The lake is west of the town of Eureka near the Canadian border. N’Diaye is from Prince George, Maryland, and had played his freshman season at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, where he was studying engineering.

The university said Monday would have been N’Diaye’s 19th birthday.

