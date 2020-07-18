CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000 | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
Maryland court clerks to open to public Monday

The Associated Press

July 18, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Court clerks offices will be open in Maryland on Monday as the state judiciary begins reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Capital Gazette reports clerks offices will be open to the public to file and review court records with restrictions in place to accommodate physical distancing.

District court judges will also start presiding over certain emergency protective hearings again that were being handled by court commissioners and certain non-jury trials will be allowed to go forward in district and circuit courts.

