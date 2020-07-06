CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
First phase of new tax processing system begins in Maryland

The Associated Press

July 6, 2020, 11:19 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s comptroller says his office has launched the first phase of the agency’s new tax processing system.

Comptroller Peter Franchot’s office announced that the $160 million system called Compass went live Monday. The first phase focuses on alcohol tax collection and license renewals.

The comptroller’s office says the process will be more automated. Many forms also have been condensed to streamline the process.

The comptroller’s office says Compass will continue to be implemented over the next several years.

Corporate taxes are schedule to be launched under the system in the first quarter of 2021.

Business taxes and individual income taxes are scheduled to follow in 2022.

