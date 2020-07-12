CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery County back-to-school plan blends remote learning, in-class instruction | Start of FCPS school year delayed | Trump wears mask during Walter Reed visit
Home » Maryland News » Ex-town manager on Eastern…

Ex-town manager on Eastern Shore facing felony theft charges

The Associated Press

July 12, 2020, 1:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALISBURY, Md. — Law enforcement authorities are accusing the former manager of a town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore of stealing more than $100,000 from the community.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Friday that Deborah Hrusko is facing felony theft and misdemeanor embezzlement counts.

The Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office has accused Hrusko of stealing money earmarked for the Princess Anne town for about two years.

The newspaper reports authorities began investigating Hrusko in January, when town staff became suspicious and alerted the Princess Anne Police Department.

Court records show authorities have identified nearly 290 suspicious transactions connected to Hrusko.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up