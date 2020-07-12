Ex-town manager on Eastern Shore facing felony theft charges

Law enforcement authorities are accusing the former manager of a town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore of stealing more than $100,000 from the community.

SALISBURY, Md. — Law enforcement authorities are accusing the former manager of a town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore of stealing more than $100,000 from the community.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Friday that Deborah Hrusko is facing felony theft and misdemeanor embezzlement counts.

The Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office has accused Hrusko of stealing money earmarked for the Princess Anne town for about two years.

The newspaper reports authorities began investigating Hrusko in January, when town staff became suspicious and alerted the Princess Anne Police Department.

Court records show authorities have identified nearly 290 suspicious transactions connected to Hrusko.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.