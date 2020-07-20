CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Ex-financial advisor pleads guilty in $6M fraud scheme

The Associated Press

July 20, 2020, 3:55 PM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Virginia man who worked as a financial advisor in Maryland pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a scheme to steal more than $6 million from investors.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Michael Barry Carter, of Potomac Falls, Virginia, made at least 53 unauthorized transfers from clients’ accounts to his own accounts and used the stolen money to pay for a mortgage, credit card bills, country club membership fees and other personal expenses.

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm in Greenbelt, Maryland, is scheduled to sentence Carter on Nov. 9 for his guilty plea to wire fraud and investment adviser fraud charges.

