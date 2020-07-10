Education groups lead in spending on lobbyists in Maryland

Two education groups and the Maryland Jockey Club were among the organizations that spent the most on lobbyists in Maryland in the most recent reporting period.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two education groups and the Maryland Jockey Club were among the organizations that spent the most on lobbyists in Maryland in the most recent reporting period.

The spending reported to the State Ethics Commission came at a time when lawmakers in the last legislative session approved a major education funding measure and a plan to rebuild the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Strong Schools Maryland spent about $559,600 between Nov. 1 and April 30. That was the highest amount spent on lobbying by one group.

The Maryland State Education Association was second with $516,558. Johns Hopkins spent $481,756. The Maryland Jockey Club spent about $470,213.

