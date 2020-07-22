CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Maryland News » Dentist, 2 others charged…

Dentist, 2 others charged with plot to fraud Medicaid

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A dentist, his business partner and another man have been indicted in Maryland on charges they plotted to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in Medicaid payments.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday that Medicaid paid more than $8 million in claims collectively submitted by licensed dentist Edward T. Buford III, 68, of Silver Spring, Maryland; business partner Kasandra Vilchez-Duarte, 44, of Fort Washington, Maryland; and Donnie Amis, 63, of Washington, D.C.

The indictment against them was handed up July 13 and unsealed on Wednesday at their initial court appearances.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Tags:

maryland

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up