Dentist, 2 others charged with plot to fraud Medicaid

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A dentist, his business partner and another man have been indicted in Maryland on charges they plotted to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in Medicaid payments.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday that Medicaid paid more than $8 million in claims collectively submitted by licensed dentist Edward T. Buford III, 68, of Silver Spring, Maryland; business partner Kasandra Vilchez-Duarte, 44, of Fort Washington, Maryland; and Donnie Amis, 63, of Washington, D.C.

The indictment against them was handed up July 13 and unsealed on Wednesday at their initial court appearances.

