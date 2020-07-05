5 Maryland officers suspended after chase, fatal crash

CLINTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say five police officers have been suspended amid an investigation into a car chase that ended moments before a fatal crash.
Prince George’s County police said in a statement that Lynda Ann Jones and her son Richard Sylvester Jones were killed after their car crashed into utility poles Thursday evening.
Officials said a patrol officer was speaking to two people at a gas station following a disorderly conduct call, but the occupants drove off in an SUV.
Officers chased the car for nearly 7 miles before it crashed.
Police said the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit and the Internal Affairs Division were investigating.
