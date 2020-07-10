10-year-old charged with arson in Maryland garage fire

Officials in Maryland have charged a 10-year-old boy wit arson after a garage fire near Union Mills.

WESTMINSTER, Md — Officials in Maryland have charged a 10-year-old boy with arson after a garage fire near Union Mills.

The Carroll County Times reports the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release that firefighters responded to the garage fire in the 3500 block of Littlestown Pike in Westminster at about 5:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire was set intentionally and, during the investigation, identified the 10-year-old boy as being responsible.

The news release said the boy was released to his guardian and will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

