CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Md. man helps feed neighbors during pandemic | Start of FCPS school year delayed
Home » Maryland News » 10-year-old charged with arson…

10-year-old charged with arson in Maryland garage fire

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 11:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WESTMINSTER, Md — Officials in Maryland have charged a 10-year-old boy with arson after a garage fire near Union Mills.

The Carroll County Times reports the Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release that firefighters responded to the garage fire in the 3500 block of Littlestown Pike in Westminster at about 5:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire was set intentionally and, during the investigation, identified the 10-year-old boy as being responsible.

The news release said the boy was released to his guardian and will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Tags:

arson | fire

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up