Support growing to remove Civil War plaque in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Support is growing to remove a plaque from Maryland’s Capitol that honors the Civil War’s Union and Confederate soldiers from the state.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones renewed her push to have the plaque removed in a letter Thursday.

Last year, a four-member panel that oversees the Capitol grounds voted to cover a logo on the sign that showed the U.S. and Confederate flags crossed together.

It was covered with a Maryland state flag, but the sign remained after a 3-1 vote.

Jones says the language of the plaque still sympathizes with the Confederacy.

Senate President Bill Ferguson is supporting Jones. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford says he would support removing the plaque, if it is replaced with one reflecting Maryland’s history in the Civil War.

