Police say Maryland man charged in church arson case

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man faces multiple arson-related charges after police say he confessed to setting fires at a church where investigators found a Molotov cocktail in a vestibule.

David Francis Creager was detained Friday and admitted to setting the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church ablaze, police told The Daily Times of Salisbury.

Creager faces charges including second-degree arson and defacing religious property.

Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $10,000.

He was being held without bond, and court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

