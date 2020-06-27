Home » Maryland News » Police say Maryland man…

Police say Maryland man charged in church arson case

The Associated Press

June 27, 2020, 10:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man faces multiple arson-related charges after police say he confessed to setting fires at a church where investigators found a Molotov cocktail in a vestibule.

David Francis Creager was detained Friday and admitted to setting the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church ablaze, police told The Daily Times of Salisbury.

Creager faces charges including second-degree arson and defacing religious property.

Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $10,000.

He was being held without bond, and court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up