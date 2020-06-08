Md. police officer’s actions under review after Ocean City boardwalk arrest

Authorities in Ocean City, Maryland, say that a police officer’s actions are under review after a video appeared to show him throwing a punch and putting his arm around a young man’s neck.

Ocean City police spokesperson Ashley Miller told The Daily Times of Salisbury on Friday that the department is aware of the video. She said the use of force in that arrest has been going through a multilevel review process.

The video shows a young man upset about his friend getting arrested for having an open container on the boardwalk.

He yells expletives at the officers before one approaches him and appears to punch him and put his arms around the young man’s neck.

