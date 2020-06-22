Home » Maryland News » More than 200 Maryland…

More than 200 Maryland companies helped respond to COVID-19

The Associated Press

June 22, 2020, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration says more than 200 Maryland companies and nonprofits have supported their communities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan said Monday companies helped in ways from sewing face masks, manufacturing personal protective equipment and delivering meals to front line workers.

The businesses include technology firms, restaurants, hotels and biotechnology companies.

The state reported Monday morning that there have been 64,603 confirmed cases. That’s an increase of 297 in a 24-hour period.

The state says there have been 410,122 negative tests. That’s up 5,397 from the day before.

There are 602 people with the virus who are hospitalized in Maryland. That’s six people less than a day earlier.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up