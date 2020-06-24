Maryland university police corporal charged with child porn

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a university police corporal has been charged with possessing and distributing child…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a university police corporal has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Baltimore County Police said in a statement that Towson University Cpl. Peter Publico surrendered to authorities on Monday.

Charging documents say the investigation began in February after Facebook reported an account allegedly belonging to Publico to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Publico is accused of sending videos depicting child pornography through Facebook Messenger. University officials say he’s been banned from campus and suspended without pay.

His law enforcement duties have also been revoked. Publico’s statement of charges says he denied wrongdoing.

