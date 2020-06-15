Maryland nursing homes fined for not providing virus info

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — At least two dozen Nursing homes have been fined by the state of Maryland because they failed…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — At least two dozen Nursing homes have been fined by the state of Maryland because they failed to provide information on coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that 24 Medicare-certified facilities were fined between $250 to $750 in early May. State officials said the facilities failed “to submit daily reporting information.”

That violated an executive order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan.

The state’s deputy secretary for public health said the rate of compliance for reporting was about 50 percent before the fines.

She said it was 98 percent on Saturday.

She said it’s important that the state know the vulnerabilities of each facility.

