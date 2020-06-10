Home » Maryland News » Maryland gets new leaders…

Maryland gets new leaders for Baltimore port, state highway

The Associated Press

June 10, 2020, 5:37 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced new leaders for the state’s highway system and Baltimore’s port.

The governor’s office said William P. Doyle has been tapped to lead the Port of Baltimore as the new executive director of the Maryland Port Administration while Tim Smith will head the state’s highway administration. Doyle will assume office on July 22. He is the current CEO of the Dredging Contractors of America.

Smith will assume his new role on June 17. He has been serving as the acting administrator of the Maryland State Highway Administration since December.

