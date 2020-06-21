Maryland casinos hedge bets with phased-in reopenings

Gamblers are back at several Maryland casinos after three months of closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Gamblers are back at several Maryland casinos after three months of closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the state’s largest casinos, Maryland Live, opened Friday evening in Hanover, but with numerous restrictions in place.

Only top-tier VIPs could attend Friday’s reopening, and only by making a reservation.

The casino will phase in lower-level VIPs over the next week or so and open to the general public June 29. Casinos near Cumberland, Ocean City and Perryville also reopened Friday.

The state’s biggest casino, MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, remains closed. The Horseshoe casino in Baltimore is scheduled to open June 28.

