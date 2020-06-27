Maryland board set to take up state budget cuts next week

A Maryland board is scheduled to take up more than $672 million in budget cuts across state agencies to help address the impact of the coronavirus.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board is scheduled to take up more than $672 million in budget cuts across state agencies and offices next week to help address the impact of the coronavirus on the state budget.

An addition to the Board of Public Works agenda on Friday outlined the cuts for the next fiscal year and additional budget-balancing actions that add up to a total of about $1.45 billion.

Part of the overall plan would require approval from the General Assembly. The new fiscal year begins Wednesday when the board is scheduled to meet.

Most of the cuts come from across-the-board spending reductions throughout state agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.