Macy’s to layoff over 200 employees across 2 Maryland malls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Macy’s is laying off more than 200 of its employees in two Maryland malls.

The Capital Gazette reports the department store notified the Maryland Department of Labor of the cuts last week.

The filing says nearly 130 employees at The Mall in Columbia and about 100 in Westfield Annapolis will be laid off.

The filing comes a day after its parent company announced its plans to cut 4,000 corporate and managerial staff positions across its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Macy’s official says the two stores in Maryland will remain open despite the layoffs.

