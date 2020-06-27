Local elections directors want ‘hybrid’ voting in November

Local elections officials in Maryland have told state leaders they are best prepared to hold a “hybrid” election in the fall amid the pandemic.

BALTIMORE — Local elections officials in Maryland have told state leaders they are best prepared to hold a “hybrid” election in the fall amid the pandemic with both voting by mail and more in-person voting centers than were open during the primary.

In a letter Friday, the Maryland Association of Election Officials suggested a system that would involve mailing ballots to all active voters, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The local directors also suggested offering in-person voting at all pre-established early voting centers in each jurisdiction across the state.

The letter urges state officials to make a final decision by July 10.

