Commission to ask EPA to help cut smog flowing into Maryland

BALTIMORE — A multi-state commission will ask the federal Environmental Protection Agency to help cut down on pollution that flows from Pennsylvania into Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Ozone Transport Commission voted Tuesday to send the request to the EPA.

The commission is proposing a requirement that power plants in Pennsylvania reduce harmful emissions that are carried by the wind into Maryland.

The idea originated with the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Maryland’s air quality has actually been improving because of stronger regulations and business practices.

But there’s still a problem with ground-level ozone, which is also known as smog. About 70% of it blows in from other states.

